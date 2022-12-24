Share:

MARDAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator, Zeeshan Khanzada while talking to the media here on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government is responsible for the present economic and constitutional crises in the country. “Due to the devaluation of Pakistani currency, the sky-high prices of edible items are out of reach of common people,” said Senator Zeeshan Khanzada who is also chairman of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Trade. He said that the Punjab government’s unconstitutional actions should be condemned. He said if the ruling party had the guts, they would call for elections and run against Imran Khan. He claimed that the alliance between Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and the PTI was in the best interest of the people. He said that the country’s foreign exchange reserves are rapidly dropping and corruption and nepotism have made life for the poor unbearable. PTI Senator maintained if the present rulers have even a little love for the country, they should step down and announce new elections in the country.