Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday demanded action against Governor of Punjab Balighur Rehman under Article 6 for violating the Constitution.

In a statement, the spokesperson of Punjab Chief Minster Parvez Elahi said the Lahore High Court (LHC) blocked an attempt to violate the Constitution by suspending a governor’s move to denotify the CM.

The high court had reinstated the chief minister and his cabinet and binned the unconstitutional notification, he said, adding that Governor Rehman should be removed immediately for taking unconstitutional step.

Mr Chohan said the move had exposed the PDM that it could hit to any low to stay into power.

On Friday, an LHC bench suspended Governor Balighur Rehman’s notification of denotifying Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as Punjab chief minister after Mr Elahi submitted an unertaking stating he would not dissolve Punjab assembly until he obtained a vote of confidence from the house.