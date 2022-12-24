Share:

LAHORE - The Population Welfare department celebrated National Working Women’s Day. In this regard, a ceremony was organized by the Department of Population Welfare, Government of Punjab . The aim of the event was to pay tribute to the role and services of working women in the society. On this occasion, following the instructions of Sec­retary Welfare Salman Ejaz, Director General Sa­man Rai cut the cake and appreciated the servic­es of all the women working in the department. The function highlighted the role of women in the development of Pakistan. Tribute was paid to the importance and services of women work­ers in the Department of Population Welfare. On this eve, emphasis was also placed on the devel­opment of facilities for girls’ education and ad­vancement in various fields.