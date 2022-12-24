LAHORE - The Population Welfare department celebrated National Working Women’s Day. In this regard, a ceremony was organized by the Department of Population Welfare, Government of Punjab . The aim of the event was to pay tribute to the role and services of working women in the society. On this occasion, following the instructions of Secretary Welfare Salman Ejaz, Director General Saman Rai cut the cake and appreciated the services of all the women working in the department. The function highlighted the role of women in the development of Pakistan. Tribute was paid to the importance and services of women workers in the Department of Population Welfare. On this eve, emphasis was also placed on the development of facilities for girls’ education and advancement in various fields.
Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2022
