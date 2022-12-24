Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Ha­rassment Kashmala Tariq on Friday said the rural women working in agricultural fields were the larg­est contributors to informal economy in Pakistan, but they were not acknowledged, counted and protected.

“These women have same rights as working women in cities but in remote areas there is no recognition of their contribution and rights,” she expressed these views at the national launch of study on women agricultural workers rights orga­nized by Awaz-CDS Pakistan.

She also said that there was a strong need to implement laws already in place for women ag­ricultural workers’ rights as they often earned less than men and were deprived of basic rights and protection. She stressed the need of creating awareness among Women Agricultural Workers (WAWs) through mass media and effective role of local governments in addressing these issues.

The study titled “The Hands That Feed Us: Strug­gles of Women Agricultural Workers in Pakistan” was conducted by AwazCDS-Pakistan in collabora­tion with Forum Asia and Bread for the World in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive AwazCDS-Pakistan Zia-ur-Rehman highlighted in his address that women agricultural workers (WAWs) often earn less than 50 percent of men wages. WAWs traditionally face malnutrition, discrimination, violence, and ill-treatment by their partners, including exploitation and sexual harassment. Most of them are married in early age and forced to work in fields on behalf of in-law families as bonded laborers