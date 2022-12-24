Share:

DeRA ISMAIl KHAN - School on Wheels, a Google-funded pilot initiative was inaugurated in Dera Ismail Khan to help flood-affected students return to school. The Ministry of Federal Education and KP Education Department has launched the initiative in Government Higher Secondary School Shorkot, to bring classroom amenities to the students of Dera Ismail Khan coupled with powerful devices, i.e. Chromebooks. This project is being implemented by Tech Valley, which is a Google for Education Partner in Pakistan. The heavy rains and flash floods damaged over 350 school buildings that disrupted educational activities in some areas of D. I. Khan district. The recent rains and floods have destroyed or damaged around 257 male and 87 female schools in all five tehsils of the district, according to an official in the district education department. Under a proof-of-concept, a single model will be deployed for three months at DI Khan with all the resources, such as the internet, generator, foldable desks, whiteboard, and LCD, to create an effective teaching and learning environment. School on Wheels aims to help students continue their education by generating interest through engaging curricula and fun activities. At the occasion, Faisal Amin Gandapur, KP Minister of Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development said, “Education is the top priority of our government, and we appreciate the efforts of Google for Education and Tech Valley for taking this initiative.” Faisal Amin said, School on Wheels is a great facility to train our youth on IT from the early stages on world-class standards.