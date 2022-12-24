Share:

KARACHI-A second policeman, Sajid Zaman, who was shot at and wounded by muggers in an encounter in the Korangi Industrial Area on Wednesday, succumbed to his woulds during treatment on Friday.

Two policemen — Khan Raziq and Sajid Zaman — were seriously wounded in an encounter that had also left two muggers dead.

Sajid Zaman was taken to the Liaquat National Hospital and Khan Raziq to the Aga Khan University Hospital.

Zaman was in an intensive care unit when he breathed his last on Thursday. On Wednesday, two separate encounters with criminals had taken place in Korangi with a half-an-hour gap. In the first encounter in Zaman Town, head constable Manzoor Ahmed had sustained fatal bullet wounds.

The encounter occurred after a young man, Abdul Qayyum, was gunned down for offering resistance to muggers. Subsequently, the police intensified patrolling in the area and tried to lay hands on some street criminals which led to the two encounters. Head constable Manzoor was killed in the first encounter and constable Sajid Zaman was wounded in the second encounter, but the latter also succumbed to his wounds on Thursday.

Two unknown suspects were also shot dead in the second encounter.

Korangi Industrial Area police SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said on Thursday that one of the deceased suspects was later identified as Wajid Wahid, who hailed from Larkana.

The officer said there were five or six cases registered against him. He was also arrested in Karachi and recently released from prison.

The SHO said martyred policemen Sajid Zaman and Manzoor Ahmed hailed from Mansehra (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shikarpur, respectively. Funeral prayers for them were held at the Police Headquarters in Garden on Thursday.