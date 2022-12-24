Share:

BANNU - In the aftermaths of the CTD standoff, security has been tightened around the district by deployment of extra security personnel at mosques and other locations throughout the city to prevent any untoward incidents. For the Friday prayers in Bannu, strict security precautions were put in place. Ababeel Squad patrolled the city while also providing security at the city’s entry and exit points. The residents of Bannu are still fearful as the number of people visiting the bazaars remained low, and the marketplaces did not see the normal flurry of activity. A few days ago, the arrested militants, who had been kept at the Counter-Terrorism Department’s centre in Bannu, overpowered one of the security personnel and grabbed his firearm. Later, they took hostage other officials and demanded a safe route out of the holding centre. The security forces conducted clearance operation after the talks proved inconclusive.