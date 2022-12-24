Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday passed a government bill seeking to increase the number of union councils in Islamabad – a move that is being seen by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as an effort of the federal government to delay the local government polls in the federal capital. The house, in a hurriedly summoned sitting, passed the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the ICT Local Government Act, 2015, with 24 votes cast in its favour and 12 members polled against it amid a protest of opposition benches led by PTI. The PTI alleges that the ruling alliance led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has planned to delay local government polls in Islamabad through this legislation. The Election Commissions have fixed the polling day on December 31. A day earlier, the National Assembly had hurriedly passed the bill with the house visibly lacking quorum. The bill seeks to increase the number of union councils of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) from 101 to 125 and to introduce a direct election method for offices of mayor and deputy mayor of the capital. During the session, the opposition PTI gathered around the chairman Senate’s dais, raised slogans against the government, and tore apart the copies of the agenda. Meanwhile, the security officials of the Senate Secretariat gathered in the main passage dividing the treasury and the opposition benches to avoid any untoward situation. The opposition raised slogans like “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ran away” and “don’t run away from elections.” The house passed the bill quickly soon after State Minister for Law Shahadat Awan moved it, contrary to the parliamentary practice that the standing committee concerned scrutinizes any proposed law before its passage in the house. At the outset of the sitting, Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem raised his objection to the way the Senate was summoned abruptly saying that even members were not informed. “What was the urgency to summon the session,” he questioned Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani. On this, the chair informed the opposition that the house has been summoned on a requisition of treasury benches. In the meanwhile, the opposition pointed out quorum. At first, the house lacked quorum but it resumed its business after getting the minimum required strength when bells were rung for five minutes. Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman speaking on the floor of the house said that the session has been requisitioned to discuss the situation arising out of the recent wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with overall law and order situation in the country. She also requested the chair to take up government bills as well. The chair at first said that the bills could not be taken in the requisitioned session in the light of a ruling and a standing order of a former chairman Senate. Senator Rehman challenged his claim and quoting the ruling of ex-chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, given in February 2016, said that the government business could also be transacted in such a session, though the agenda of the requisition should be given priority. Finally, Sanjrani ruled that this should not be made a practice in future and asked the government to move the local government amendment bill. After the passage of the bill, the chairman asked the opposition members whether they wanted to discuss the motion on the law and order situation of the country but no one responded amid the protest and slogans. “Whether the opposition is not interested to talk on the terrorism issue?” On this, federal minister Senator Sherry Rehman said that the opposition PTI was not interested in discussing the growing terrorism in the country despite terrorist incidents were on the rise in KP where it is the ruling party. “They want to make Pakistan unstable,” she said, and alleged that they were least bothered whether “Pakistan falls or burns.” She questioned that PTI members would have to see within themselves as to who was conspiring against Pakistan? There was complete pandemonium in the house before Sanjrani prorogued the house.