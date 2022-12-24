Share:

KARACHI-A team of Sindh Food Authority on Friday conducted raids on different food outlets in District West and imposed fines for poor hygiene practices.

The raids were conducted on directives of Director General Sindh Food Authority, Imran Bhatti, on milk shops, bakeries and restaurants in Baldia and Saeedabad area by Deputy Director West Bashir Khan along with the SFA team and mobile food testing laboratory, said a statement issued here.

The deputy director imposed fines on food outlets for failure in maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. He also warned that there would be no compromise on hygiene rules and strict action will be taken against those who violate the Sindh Food Authority Act.