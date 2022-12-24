LAHORE - The three-day Quaid-e-Azam Cup Basketball Tournament will be inaugurated by Asad Shakir, CEO of a national newspaper. The event is being organized by Usman Basketball Club, with the permission of KBBA at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. This was announced by Organizing Secretary Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate. He said six teams are participating in the tournament, which will be played on the basis of league system. The final will be played on Sunday (Dec 25). Shamsi Academy Chairman Khalid Jameel Shamsi will be chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners.
Staff Reporter
December 24, 2022
