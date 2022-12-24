Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Met Office has forecast smog and cold weather for Bahawal­pur for the next 24 hours. Smog has been reported in the Bahawalpur region for the last few days which has disrupted routine traf­fic and business activities. The smog has also turned the weather colder and more biting. Health ex­perts have warned of re­spiratory diseases caused by smog and urged people to remain indoors, espe­cially in smog timing be­sides avoiding driving on roads. The experts have warned that a high-level of air pollution has been detected in Bahawalpur that has been causing health risks to people. The Met Office said that fog and smoke caused by heavy traffic on roads, in­dustrial units and due to burning crops on agricul­tural fields was resulting in smog. Meanwhile, the local Met Office has fore­cast very cold weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maxi­mum temperature of 23 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 5 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours. The smog and cold weather have also been forecast for the rest of the region.