D I khan - A Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) worker was burnt and injured when a fire broke out in a pipeline where he was doing repair work here near Shorkot Hospital. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the repair work was underway on a pipeline here near Shorkot Hospital when suddenly an explosion occurred which caused a heavy fire wave and as a result, 42-year-old SNGPL Worker Aurangzeb got seriously injured