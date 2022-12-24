Share:

Education plays an important role in the evolution of a nation. Today, people are warming up to the idea of education being instrumental in an all-rounded development of a person instead of just being a course to earn degrees and monetary success in life. It is broadly accepted that learning plays a key role in shaping one’s personality. We get to know the world around us through education. It helps us build opinions and develop a perspective as well.

As a child, we make sense of the world in terms of right and wrong, good and bad. But as we grow up, we tend to understand the world in more complex ways. School is the foremost source of knowledge. From the early stages, we are exposed to different cultures and traditions. We also gain communication skills as we get to interact with different kinds of people and are introduced to several opportunities and interactive projects. What we learn in school will largely determine the person we will become in the future.

Education helps us understand what society is and what our responsibilities in that society are. It provides us with the knowledge to analyze our social structure and adopt appropriate and adequate social reforms. Education empowers women to fight for their rights and challenge inequality. Across several countries, educated women are less likely to be unemployed or get married at a young age. Approval of Article 25-A by the Parliament and recognition of free and compulsory elementary education as a fundamental right for all children of age 5 to 16 years is a historical step, which may pave the way toward a literate society in Pakistan.

Education also has an important role to play in preventing crime. It is vital to engage young people in education and provide them with sufficient support and resources so they have the opportunity to develop to their full potential. Individuals learn to be more patient through schooling. Growing international evidence and research suggest that criminals tend to be less educated. Gary Becker, a Nobel Prize winner in Economic Sciences in 1992, has implied that increased schooling can reduce an individual’s criminal propensity. Education also adds up to the economic growth of a country. Upliftment in the human mind and desired social changes in society can be brought by education only. It helps to build a better society and in turn, a better nation by bringing us out of the darkness of ignorance and enlightening us with knowledge.

ESSA SAYAD,

Lahore.