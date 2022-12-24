Share:

LAHORE - Top national and international scholars of Sports Sciences and Physical Education delivered their insights in RASCON 2022 1st International Conference of Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences 2022 organized by Allied Health Sciences, Superior University on the invitation of Dean, Dr M Naveed Babur, AHS, Superior University and Faisal Fayyaz. International scholars consist of Prof Dr Gareth Irwin, FIFA medical advisor, president of world biomechanics society, Chairman, Cardiff University, UK, Prof Dr Zornitza Mladenova, world future leader, world sports community expert, Bulgaria, Prof Dr Hilla Davidov, Olympics Specialist, University of Cologne, Germany, Associate Prof Dr Lim Boon Hoi, world rehabilitation, sports injury & physical therapy specialist, University of Malaya, Malaysia while the national speakers were Dr M Tahir Nazir, President IAPES, Assistant Prof, PU, Dr Noor, Head of Department, Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Gomal University, KPK, Dr M Sajjad Ali Gill, VP SPSI, Assistant Prof, PU and Dr M Zia-ul-Haq Chairman, Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Dr Zia and Faisal Fayyaz also organized a workshop entitled ‘2-D and 3-D video analysis of sports and anthropometric assessments.