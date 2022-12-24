Share:

FAISALABAD - Technical Education and Voca­tional Training Authority (TE­VTA) Chief Operating Officer Ahmad Khawar Shahzad on Fri­day said that TEVTA is contem­plating to start evening classes to double its enrolment from 90,000 to 180,000.

Addressing a meeting of business community at Fais­alabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), he said the demand for skilled man­power had increased with in­novation and automation in the industrial sector.

He said that currently TEVTA had introduced 230 courses in 57 trades while more courses could also be added to cater to the emerging needs. He men­tioned Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and said that its prob­lems would be resolved in con­sultation with the stakeholders.

The chief operating officer said that a meeting would be arranged in TEVTA headquar­ter in Lahore, providing an op­portunity to the industrialists to participate in it online and directly discuss and resolve their TEVTA-related issues. He said that a new building in Shahbazpur had been com­pleted and “we have made pay­ment of Rs2 million for it”.

About differently-able chil­dren, he said the TEVTA could arrange special courses for them on the specific request of the industrialists. He said that industrialists must inform him about new courses or change in the existing courses specifically for the challenged persons. He said that a new district Board of Management (BOM) for Fais­alabad had not been formed. He requested the president FCCI to nominate a suitable person to head the BOM.

He asked the president em­broidery association to inform him through FCCI about their needs of skilled persons, so that it could be processed to introduce new courses or make necessary amendments in the existing courses according to their requirement.

Ahmad Khawar was appre­ciative of the vision, positive approach and capabilities of the President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq and said that he needs such people in TEVTA board to make the organisation glob­ally acknowledged. He said that TEVTA was also considering to relaunch “Kissan Ki Beti” pro­gramme for women empower­ment by imparting them train­ing in preparation, conservation of food delicacies in addition to its packing and marketing.

Dr Khurram Tariq, president FCCI welcomed the Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and said that he was taking necessary mea­sures to improve the overall ef­ficiency of TEVTA