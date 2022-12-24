Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Thar coal mine’s linking with the rail network will contribute to the growth of coal supply chains, reported WealthPK.

The expansion of coal supply chains facilitated by the rail transportation project will save the government billions of dollars spent on importing costly fuel to meet the local demand and ensure the supply of inexpensive power.

According to an official from the Ministry of Planning and Development, delivery of Thar coal by rail is the most feasible and three times more affordable than the road transportation. Additionally, transportation by rail will protect the environment and road infrastructure from damage.

The 105km track from Thar Coal Block-II to New Chhor Station on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas rail link is expected to be completed by March 2023. The single rail line of 105km from Thar Coal Block -II will be connected to the existing railway network, as well as a double line from Bin Qasim railways to Port Qasim Terminal. The Sindh government will co-finance 50% of the project under the Electronic Power Control (EPC) mode. While avoiding any existing infrastructural relocation in the Tharparkar district, it would cover all Thar Coal Mine Blocks and far-flung population centres.

According to reports, Thar coal mine has 187 billion tonnes of coal and it is one of the world’s largest coal mines with a capacity to transport 10.80 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of coal. This coal reserve is worth USD30 trillion and can generate 100,000MW electricity for more than 500 years through the use of clean coal technologies.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal recently reviewed the progress in linking the coal mine with the rail network and said the project will attract foreign direct investment that will have a positive impact on the country’s economy.

He also said in the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor that the use of coal in power plants could save $2 billion in foreign exchange annually.a