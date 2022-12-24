Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Friday announced that a dynamic registry will be starting next month for further inclusion of deserving people under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Speaking during an informal interaction with the journalists at BISP headquarters, Faisal Kundi said that the eligible women would be able to register for the survey through visiting BISP tehsil offices. He said that deserving women can register themselves in the survey to get financial support. Scholarships for children in deserving families are provided from primary to higher secondary education under Benazir Education Stipend programme. Transgender has been included in the Ehsaas Kafalat programme while Bank accounts of deserving women are being opened to ensure transparency in the disbursement of cash assistance. The SAPM said that the cases of beneficiaries expelled from BISP in the past are being re-examined. He assured that the genuine beneficiaries will be reinstated soon.