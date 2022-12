Share:

QUETTA - At least two people were injured in collision between a car and a truck on National Highway near Pir-Panja area of Bolan district, on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way home when a truck, com­ing from the opposite direction, hit their car. The sources said that the truck driver had lost control due to overspeeding.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospi­tal for medical aid. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.