LAHORE - Punjab Population and Wel­fare Department organised a ceremony to cel­ebrate ‘National Working Women’s Day’, here on Friday. The aim of the event was to pay tribute to the role and services of working women in the so­ciety. On the occasion, Director General Saman Rai cut the cake and appreciated the services of all the women working in the department. The function highlighted the role of women in the development of Pakistan. Tribute was paid to the importance and services of women workers in the Population Welfare department. Director Admin and Finance Shahid Nusrat.