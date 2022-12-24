Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government handed over new machinery and vehicles worth Rs 413 million to water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (wSSP) for launching a sanitary operation in 11 union councils of Peshawar. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan handed over the machinery to Chief executive Officer (CEO) WSSP Hassan Nasir at an event which was attended by Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab, Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Arbab Jehnadad, Haji Fazal Ilahi, Asif Khan, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Department Zaheer-ul-Islam and others. The machinery was procured for launching sanitary operations at Achini Bala, Chamkani, Larrama, Pajagi, Pakha Ghulam, Pishtakhara Payan, Sarband, Sufaid Dheri, wadpaga and Mera Kichori and would lead to improved sanitary services in these UCs, which include 58 neighbourhood councils and 0.7 million population. “It will help us expand services to the new union councils recently handed over to wSSP,” said Hasan Nasir, adding that the machinery will be divided among the zonal offices after consultation with elected officials and taking into account the areas and populations that each zone covers. The locals of the UCs are being informed about the water and sanitation operations through awareness campaigns. wSSP also shared details regarding designated points and urged the masses to dump waste there. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government handed over 23 more UCs to wSSP after expressing satisfaction with its services.