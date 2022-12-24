Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped in the jurisdiction of Seet­pur police station here on Friday. According to FIR, a 13-years old girl namely Sumaira Bibi who was a resident of Basti Noon, Mauza Sultanpur went to meet her mater­nal uncle at their house in Kotla Afghan previous day. When she came out of the house, the accused named Muhammad Ja­ved son of Rana Kalu and Muhammad Shafiq son of Muhammad Ramzan allegedly kidnapped her by forcibly picking her up into the car.