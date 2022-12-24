MUZAFFARGARH - A teenage girl was allegedly kidnapped in the jurisdiction of Seetpur police station here on Friday. According to FIR, a 13-years old girl namely Sumaira Bibi who was a resident of Basti Noon, Mauza Sultanpur went to meet her maternal uncle at their house in Kotla Afghan previous day. When she came out of the house, the accused named Muhammad Javed son of Rana Kalu and Muhammad Shafiq son of Muhammad Ramzan allegedly kidnapped her by forcibly picking her up into the car.
Staff Reporter
December 24, 2022
