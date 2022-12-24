Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Friday condemned the suicide blast in Islamabad which left one martyred and six others injured on Friday. He said that the incident was very tragic. The provincial minister expressed sympathy with the family of the martyred police of­ficer and prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul. He also prayed for early recov­ery of those injured in the terrorist attack.