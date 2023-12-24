100 Christian families get financial assistance on Christmas

MULTAN - The district administration distrib­uted cheques of Rs1,000,000 finan­cial assistance among 100 Christian families regarding Christmas. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer dis­tributed the cheques as provincial government has released special grant for the Christian families of the city of Saints. The DC also cut the cake along with the Christian community.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Punjab government was tak­ing special measures to protect the rights of the minority community. The minorities have full protec­tion and freedom in the country, he said and added, special Sasta bazaars have been established for the Christian community on the oc­casion of Christmas. All churches and worship places will be deco­rated regarding Christmas, DC add­ed. The Christian community paid tribute to the district administra­tion for enhancing the happiness of Christmas.