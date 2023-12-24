1405 nomination papers filed for Karachi’s NA, PA seats

The candidates intending to contest on the national or provincial assembly seats could submit their nomination papers till today (Sunday).

Total 1405 nomination papers have been submitted for Karachi’s National and Sindh Assembly seats so far.

Intending candidates have filed 1072 nominations for 47 seats of Sindh Assembly from Karachi, while 333 nomination forms submitted for 22 National Assembly seats from the city.

Moreover, over 400 nomination papers have been submitted for special seats, reserved for women and minorities, from Sindh.

After submission of nomination forms today, election officials will begin scrutiny of candidates’ papers from tomorrow (Monday).

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on appeals of various political parties, decided to extend the deadline for filing nomination papers for the upcoming general elections until December 24 (today).

As per the Commission’s updated schedule, scrutiny of the nomination papers is slated to begin from Monday through the 30th of this month.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January, with decisions expected by the 10th of January.

The ECP is set to release the updated list of candidates on the 11th of January, and candidates have to withdraw their papers until 12th of January.

The allocation of electoral symbols will take place on the 13th of January, while the polling date has been 8th of February.