Sunday, December 24, 2023
5 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Our Staff Reporter
December 24, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  Jhang Bazaar police have arrested five dacoits including the ring leader and recovered two snatched motorcycles, Rs800,000 in cash, weap­ons, mobile-phones and other items from them. A spokesman said here on Saturday that In-charge police post Gulfishan Syed Ghulam Abbas con­ducted raids and succeeded in nabbing gangsters including ring leader Shahid alias Shada, Adnan, Ali Haidar, Shahzaib and Ali Imran. All the arrest­ed dacoits were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

