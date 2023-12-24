5 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD - Jhang Bazaar police have arrested five dacoits including the ring leader and recovered two snatched motorcycles, Rs800,000 in cash, weap­ons, mobile-phones and other items from them. A spokesman said here on Saturday that In-charge police post Gulfishan Syed Ghulam Abbas con­ducted raids and succeeded in nabbing gangsters including ring leader Shahid alias Shada, Adnan, Ali Haidar, Shahzaib and Ali Imran. All the arrest­ed dacoits were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.