66,000 have applied for Regular Hajj Scheme so far: Ministry

LAHORE - The draw for Regular Hajj Scheme will be held on Thursday, says a spokesperson for the Minis­try of Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony. In a state­ment Muhammad Umar Butt on Saturday said that the last date for Hajj applications, un­der regular scheme, expired Saturday. He said over 66,000 applications have so far been received in the regular Hajj scheme. The spokesperson further said that the last date for sponsorship scheme has been extended till 31st of this month on the insistence of overseas Pakistanis. The in­tending pilgrims can deposit money in dollars by the end of this month. Saudi Aviation has given a deadline of second Jan­uary to airlines to submit the Hajj flights schedule.