Sunday, December 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

66,000 have applied for Regular Hajj Scheme so far: Ministry

66,000 have applied for Regular Hajj Scheme so far: Ministry
News Desk
December 24, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The draw for Regular Hajj Scheme will be held on Thursday, says a spokesperson for the Minis­try of Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony. In a state­ment Muhammad Umar Butt on Saturday said that the last date for Hajj applications, un­der regular scheme, expired Saturday. He said over 66,000 applications have so far been received in the regular Hajj scheme. The spokesperson further said that the last date for sponsorship scheme has been extended till 31st of this month on the insistence of overseas Pakistanis. The in­tending pilgrims can deposit money in dollars by the end of this month. Saudi Aviation has given a deadline of second Jan­uary to airlines to submit the Hajj flights schedule.

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1703303625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023