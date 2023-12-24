850 Islamia College University students receive degrees, medals

PESHAWAR - The 8th convocation ceremony of Islamia College University took place, where more than 850 students from various disciplines were awarded degrees and gold medals. The ceremony included 500 girls and 350 boy students.

Distinguished guests at the event included the Pro­vincial Minister for Higher Education, Dr Qasim Jan, who was the special guest, and the Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University, Prof Dr Gul Muhammad Khan. Former Vice Chancellor Dr Noshad, Dr Ali Mu­hammad, Prof Dr Inayat Ali Shah, Prof Abbas, Prof Dr Hifzatullah, Registrar Dr Haroon, Senior Alumnus President Muhammad Zaman Muhammad Zai, Dep­uty Director Admission Aamir Zahoor, Provost Dr Syed Kamal, and Director Sports Ali were also pres­ent from various departments.

Former Inspector General of Police, Ehtesham Ali Shah, and former Chancellor of the Engineering Uni­versity, Iqtidar Ali Shah, also participated in the con­vocation. A total of 850 students received degrees during the convocation. This included 40 students awarded PhD degrees, 115 students honoured with gold medals, 80 students receiving MPhil degrees, and 40 students obtaining MS degrees.

This year’s convocation at Islamia College wit­nessed the conferral of degrees to 500 female and 350 male students across various disciplines. Spe­cial guest Dr Qasim Jan, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education, expressed his delight, saying that revisiting Islamia College brought back fond memo­ries, as he himself had been a student at this historic institution. Dr Qasim Jan emphasised the pivotal role Islamia College plays in the progress of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa and the entire country, serving as a key player in nurturing diverse talents.