Anarchists should not be allowed to hold public office: Kakar

Cabinet committee to look into issues raised by Balochistan protesters: PM.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Saturday assured that the government would investigate the complaints about hurdles to stop some people from taking part in the electoral process.

In an interview with a private tele­vision, he said, “People are free to vote for the candidates of their choice. There is no policy to oust anyone from the political process.” He said in his opinion those who showed dis­ruptive behaviour and were involved in the incidents of May 9 should not be allowed to hold public office.

“However, the Election Commis­sion will decide about qualification and disqualification of candidates.”

He agreed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a whole should not be related to the May 9 incidents and people should have a choice to vote for it in the election.

But those who were involved in the May 9 incident should face law of the land, he asserted adding police were acting against only those who were directly and indirectly involved in the incidents of May 9. He said in 2013 and 2018 he voted for PTI as he wanted a better struc­ture of governance and better facilities of health and education for peo­ple. “State is a guarantor of the social order and when anyone challeng­es this order he is an an­archist,” he said while discussing the incidents of May 9. He said Imran Khan was arrested due to an allegation and he could have received re­lief from the court but his party resorted to vi­olence which led to the present circumstanc­es. Social unrest and chaos on May 9 endan­gered the security of Pa­kistan and could have severe implications for the state of Pakistan, he said adding mainte­nance of public order was a lawful tool and the administration was using it for decades to confine the movement of people as a preemp­tive measure. Talking about the protesters from Balochistan who came to Islamabad, he said everyone had the right to protest with lawful behaviour. How­ever, if a situation of law and order would be cre­ated then law enforce­ment agencies would come into action, he clarified. The provin­cial government of Ba­lochistan and a cabinet committee was formed to look into the issues raised by the protest­ers, he told. He said Ba­lochistan was plagued with terrorism for the last two decades, and particularly in the last two months, terrorism had risen in the coun­try. “Our society and state is faced with the issue of terrorism.” In some recent incidents, 15 people were burnt at the coastal highway in Balochistan, labour­ers were martyred at a police station in Turbat while the Hazara com­munity was targeted in the past, he narrat­ed, adding however not much voice was raised by the civil society about these incidents. He expressed concern over the lack of support from political and civ­il organizations for the martyrs of law enforce­ment agencies. He said religious and ethnic-in­spired violence could not be given accept­ability, adding only the state had the right to use force to protect un­armed civilians. “If we demoralise our security forces how we can fight the war against ter­rorism,” he asked. An­waarul Haq Kakar said there was no doubt that Israel was an illegal en­tity and there was no suggestion under con­sideration to recog­nize Israel. Netanyahu was a war criminal and war crimes of Israel should be investigated as 7000 children were martyred, he said add­ing Pakistan wanted to send relief to Pales­tinians and raise voice at the international fo­rums including Orga­nization of Islamic Co­operation (OIC) for the rights of Palestinians.