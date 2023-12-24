Sunday, December 24, 2023
Aneeq inaugurates Qamar-un-Nisa Healthcare facility

APP
December 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, Saturday, inaugurated Qamar-un-Nisa Health Care Facility at the Al-Nisa Community Center Karachi. The launch of the health facility was made on the eve of the Golden Jubilee of Tanzeem-e Falah-e-Khawateen Pakistan, according to a statement issued here. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony the minister lauded the efforts of Qamar-un-Nisa Qamar, a social worker and an ex-MNA, and said that she is the inspiration for all of us as she has devoted 50 years of her life to service the society, particularly needy and destitute people. Every citizen should strive for the betterment of society following the footsteps of Qamar un Nisa who striven for the cause of humanity. The minister lauded Tanzeem-e Falah-e-Khawateen Pakistan’s endeavour to open a healthcare facility and urged that more such facilities were needed to ensure the provision of health facilities to the deserving masses. 

