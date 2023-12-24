Sunday, December 24, 2023
ANP's Peshawar president Abidullah announces to join PPP

Web Desk
6:31 PM | December 24, 2023
National

A wicket of ANP was knocked down by the PPP as ANP Peshawar president Abidullah announced his decision to join the PPP.

Expressing his acceptance of the invitation extended by PPP, Abidullah will now be welcomed into the party, according to PPP leader and former provincial minister Zahir Ali Shah.

Zahir Ali Shah added that Abidullah will receive the respect he deserves in the PPP.

Meanwhile, PPP's Divisional President Misbah Uddin revealed ongoing discussions with JUI regarding seat adjustment.

Zahir Ali Shah affirmed the longstanding affiliation of Arbab Alamgir's family with PPP, hoping that it will persist.

If seat adjustment is achieved, it's considered positive; otherwise, preparations are underway for all to contest elections. 

