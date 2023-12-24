Political parties gear up activities in Mardan for elections

MARDAN - In the wake of the election schedule announcement, Mardan district witnessed a flurry of political activi­ty as parties geared up for the forthcoming polls. No­tably, ANP, JUI-F, JI, PPP, PML-N, and PTI nominat­ed candidates for National and Provincial Assembly seats. However, PTI’s key figures like Ali Muhammad Khan and Atif Khan remained notably absent. PTI’s internal election was nullified, prompting plans to contest the decision in court. Meanwhile, Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s bail in the cipher case brought the proceedings to a halt following probing questions by the judges.

PTI’s strategy hinged on upcoming revelations, es­pecially regarding symbol acquisition and election campaigning, recently leaning toward online shows and social media post the May 9 protests. Despite so­cial media challenges due to legal actions against ac­tive workers like Isfandiar Shah and others, PTI per­severed, while PPP, despite Bilawal Bhutto Zadari’s efforts, lacked ground activity, exacerbated by the de­parture of district president Zahid Durrani to PTIP.

The electoral landscape portrayed potential clash­es, such as Umar Farooq Hoti against Azam Khan and Adnan Khan. Notable contenders also included Ikram Shahid, Javed Mohmand, and Abid Ali Shah Advocate from PPP, alongside candidates from JUI-F and ANP. Interestingly, Mufti Imdadullah’s exclusion from JUI-F’s ticket distribution impacted the party’s dynamics, despite its influential candidates. ANP replaced for­mer candidates, Himayatullah Mayar and Ali Khan, with Ahmed Khan Bahadur and Amir Haider Hoti. PML-N’s Jamshed Mohmand’s track record in devel­opmental projects bolstered his candidacy. JI allocated tickets to former MNA Dr. Atta-ul-Rahman and others.

The Parvez Khattak Group, represented by candi­dates like Malik Shaukat and Zahid Durrani, aimed for prominence. Amidst these manoeuvres, ongoing negotiations for seat adjustments between parties in Mardan hinted at evolving alliances.