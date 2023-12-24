Anti-polio drive to start in Bahawalpurs from January 8: DC

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that no child should be left unvaccinat­ed during the five-day anti-polio campaign starting on January 8 in the district in which more than 0.8 million children up to five years old age will be vaccinated. While presiding over a review meeting in his office, the DC said that the polio team members should per­form their services properly. He said that not a single child should be left unvaccinated during this campaign, adding that the team members should work actively at the bus stands. In this regard, the Regional Transport Authority must play an active role. The DC directed that children be made aware of po­lio prevention in educational insti­tutions. He said polio drops should also be given to children living in remote areas of Cholistan. He said that members of the polio teams should be trained to perform their duties in a better manner. He said that committees should be formed at the tehsil levels for monitor­ing of teams. The meeting was in­formed that the door-to-door cam­paign will continue from January 8 to January 10 in which polio teams will go door-to-door to give po­lio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on January 11 and January 12. As many as 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams will work in the field during the polio campaign. He said 132 Union Council Monitoring Officers and 667 Area Incharges will supervise the campaign. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Ad­eel Khan, CEO of Health Dr Tanveer Hussain, District Health Officer Dr Usama Munir Pansota, District Of­ficer Health Dr Khalid Channar, Dis­trict Coordinational National Pro­gram Dr Khalid Arain and others.