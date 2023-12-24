‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ sinks under weight of a waterlogged sequel

LOS ANGELES - That rushing sound is “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” taking on water, as the five-years-later sequel to DC’s biggest box-office hit reunites the key players before dousing them in questionable choices. Lacking the sense of discovery and world-building that powered the original, director James Wan settles for a sort-of misguided buddy comedy. Whatever the intent, this doesn’t feel like the answer to lift superhero movies out of their slump. Indeed, as disappointing DC sequels go, “Aquaman” gives “Wonder Woman 84” a run for its money, although while the villains dragged that 2020 film to its own depths, the absence of a fresh-water foe creates different problems, lacking novel elements to distinguish this movie from its superior predecessor. Having two villains in the first movie left one, the revenge-minded Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), to pick up the heavy lifting, having discovered a dark trident that brings with it incredible powers and creates an environmental threat to the world.

As for Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), he’s essentially dealing with the hangover of having become king of Atlantis, wrestling with family demands and bureaucratic red tape that ill befits his origins as a short-tempered brawler. The danger fueled by Black Manta, meanwhile, compels him to take a bold step: Turning to his imprisoned half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to help find and defeat him. If that recalls another sibling rivalry, hey, it’s not like Marvel invented messed-up mythological families. The interplay between Momoa’s smart-alecky hero and his serious, hostile one-time enemy in theory establishes a mechanism to lighten up the movie, but their “48 HRs.”-style relationship doesn’t muster enough sparks to anchor this visually relentless exercise.

