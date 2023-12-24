Balochistan Protests

The widespread protests, strikes, sit-ins, and rallies in Balochistan over the crackdown on protesters of Turbat’s long march in the capital underscore solidarity for the protesters all across the province. Participation of students, activists, women, children, political workers, and political representatives in these demonstrations represents the support for the marchers who were detained and treated with the use of force. Complete shutter-down strikes in Khuzdar, Wadh, and Naal towns speak of the deep-seated grievances. Though the demand at present is for the detainees to be released, the broader demands and concerns over extra judicial killing and enforced disappearances remain in place.

Road blockades and the complete disconnect of Balochistan with Punjab and Sindh for some hours due to protest rallies are a telling of the collective outrage among the Baloch people. The undue use of force and unjust detentions point to a serious problem that should not have surfaced in the first place. Protesters have been denied their right to protest peacefully. Balochistan’s political leaders have also come forward to condemn the whole situation. The President of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) came forward to support the demands of the protesters.

The immediate release of those who are still arrested is one of the most urgent demands of people who are rallying in the province. The grievances and the anger of the Baloch people are evident in these demonstrations. Any third observer can assess the situation and conclude that the best way to move forward is to sit down and talk. Negotiations are the most balanced way of dealing with this situation which has now almost turned into a campaign that is ongoing since the killing of Balach. Former Member of Balochistan’s Assembly, Dr. Shama Ishaq, rightly emphasised the importance of resolving issues through negotiation rather than resorting to violence.

This is exactly how the centre must diffuse this situation. It is necessary to initiate a dialogue with the legitimate stakeholders of the province and hear their grievances. Turning a deaf ear and using force to silence the concerns of the people is an inapt way of dealing with dissent. The authorities must change their approach and uphold the true essence of democracy.