Beneficiaries must be protected from negative effects of weather: Qaiser Amin Butt

LAHORE - Chairman of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Al­haj Qaiser Amin Butt and Founder and Gen­eral Secretary Dr Shaukat Babar Virk have said that the deserving should be protected from the negative effects of the weather. People who serve are close to Allah and they are the chosen ones. Those who want an easy life should create facilities for the deprived classes under Salah Rahmi and arrange food for them. Dr AQ Khan Hospi­tal Trust, while rendering tireless services for the suffering humanity, leaves no stone unturned for rehabilitation and resettle­ment of the victims of land and sky disas­ters in the country. He was addressing a solemn ceremony in Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust under the auspices the other day to distribute warm clothes to Christian staff members and beneficiaries. Alhaj Qaiser Amin Butt, Dr Shaukat Babar Virk, Muham­mad Sohail and Baqir Hussain distributed warm clothes to the Christian female staff members of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust and local deserving ladies and gentlemen and wished them well. Dr Shaukat Babar Virk further said that during this month of De­cember, a program has been organised to distribute warm clothes to thousands of de­serving families of Lahore, now no one will have to shiver in the severe cold weather. Those who wish to get warm clothing can directly contact the management of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust. He said that the do­nors of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust are the focus of the prayers of the beneficiaries, the secret of Allah’s pleasure in pleasing the creatures. The secret of pleasing Allah lies in serving humanity.