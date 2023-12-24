Berries of health

Barberry, also known as zarshik, boasts various parts—fruits, flowers, leaves, stems, and roots—all rich in essential compounds. These include anthocyanins, alkaloids, flavonoids, phenolic compounds, vitamins, and minerals, extensively used in traditional medicine for centuries. The diverse compounds have notable effects on human health, serving as painkillers and providing relief for fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Barberry is valued for its efficacy in treating liver and vascular problems, as well as preventing various diseases.
A key compound, berberine, found in different parts of the barberry plant, has shown cholesterol and blood glucose reduction in studies. Additionally, berberine exhibits antimicrobial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties, contributing to its potential in preventing Alzheimer’s and neoplastic diseases. Investigations suggest that barberry plant derivatives could serve as valuable additives and functional compounds in diverse industries, particularly in the food sector.
In traditional medicine, barberry is recognized as a painkiller, employed in antibacterial, anti-fever, and itching treatments. In the food industry, barberry plays multiple roles, with its fruits, rich in compounds like caffeic acid, chlorogenic acid, berberine, palmatine, vitamins, and flavonoids, used as food additives in sauces, fruit roll-ups (Lavashak), beverages, desserts, and jellies. These compounds contribute to enhancing the taste and colour of products.
Beyond the fruits, other parts of the barberry plant—roots, stems, shoots, flowers, and leaves—also contain valuable compounds, including berberine, oxyacanthine, berbamine, flavonoids, polyphenols, anthocyanins, vitamins, and minerals. These compounds find applications in the medical industry.
MARYAM IMRAN AND MAM HIRA IFTIKHAR,
Hafizabad.