Berries of health

Barberry, also known as zar­shik, boasts various parts—fruits, flowers, leaves, stems, and roots—all rich in essential com­pounds. These include anthocy­anins, alkaloids, flavonoids, phe­nolic compounds, vitamins, and minerals, extensively used in tra­ditional medicine for centuries. The diverse compounds have no­table effects on human health, serving as painkillers and provid­ing relief for fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Barberry is valued for its efficacy in treating liver and vascu­lar problems, as well as preventing various diseases.

A key compound, berberine, found in different parts of the bar­berry plant, has shown cholester­ol and blood glucose reduction in studies. Additionally, berberine exhibits antimicrobial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties, con­tributing to its potential in pre­venting Alzheimer’s and neoplas­tic diseases. Investigations suggest that barberry plant derivatives could serve as valuable additives and functional compounds in di­verse industries, particularly in the food sector.

In traditional medicine, barber­ry is recognized as a painkiller, em­ployed in antibacterial, anti-fever, and itching treatments. In the food industry, barberry plays multiple roles, with its fruits, rich in com­pounds like caffeic acid, chlorogen­ic acid, berberine, palmatine, vita­mins, and flavonoids, used as food additives in sauces, fruit roll-ups (Lavashak), beverages, desserts, and jellies. These compounds con­tribute to enhancing the taste and colour of products.

Beyond the fruits, other parts of the barberry plant—roots, stems, shoots, flowers, and leaves—also contain valuable compounds, in­cluding berberine, oxyacanthine, berbamine, flavonoids, polyphe­nols, anthocyanins, vitamins, and minerals. These compounds find applications in the medical industry.

MARYAM IMRAN AND MAM HIRA IFTIKHAR,

Hafizabad.

