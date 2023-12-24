Sunday, December 24, 2023
BNP Mengal chief files nomination papers for NA-264 Quetta

BNP Mengal chief files nomination papers for NA-264 Quetta
Agencies
December 24, 2023
QUETTA  -  Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, chief of the Balochistan National Party Mengal on Saturday submitted nomination papers for NA- 264 Quetta. Senior Vice President BNP-M Sajid Tarin submitted the papers on behalf of the party’s head. A large number of party leaders accompanied the senior vice presi­dent. Meanwhile, former speaker Balochistan Assembly and leader of PML-N Rahila Hameed Durani also filed nomination papers for reserved seats before the Provincial Election Commission and Returning Officer.

