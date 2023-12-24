Christian Community to celebrate Christmas tomorrow

Christian community will celebrate Christmas on Monday across country as elsewhere in world.

Special programmes will be held in the churches across the country to celebrate the festival.

Residential colonies have been decorated with twinkling lights and stars. Wreaths were hung outside stores buzzing with last-minute shopping on Christmas eve.

Almost all churches have been decorated with colorful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees.

The government has made elaborative security arrangements to avert any untoward incident on this occasion.