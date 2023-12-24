Sunday, December 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Christian Community to celebrate Christmas tomorrow

Christian Community to celebrate Christmas tomorrow
Web Desk
2:50 PM | December 24, 2023
National

Christian community will celebrate Christmas on Monday across country as elsewhere in world. 

Special programmes will be held in the churches across the country to celebrate the festival.

Residential colonies have been decorated with twinkling lights and stars. Wreaths were hung outside stores buzzing with last-minute shopping on Christmas eve.

Almost all churches have been decorated with colorful lights and illuminated with Christmas trees.

The government has made elaborative security arrangements to avert any untoward incident on this occasion.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1703397363.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023