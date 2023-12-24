CPEC: A revolution, indeed

The lives of Messenger of Allah (PBUH) and his companion Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) are full of teachings and initiatives taken for the welfare of common man and humanity, as a whole. These steps brought far-reaching reforms and glorious victories for the welfare and improvement in the life of all human beings. Because according to Hazrat Farooq-e-Azam, setting the right direction and creating ease for people was also considered worship. A person who makes his place in the society due to his leadership traits and constructive work is always remembered and appreciated by the future generations. Even today, generations are getting benefits from the roads constructed by Sher Shah Suri, in different parts of the sub-continent and remembering his vision and personality. In the current century, the Belt & Road Initiative of People’s Republic of China would have a long-lasting effect on the economic, commercial, trading and social developments of the partner countries. Pakistan has proud and strong ties with its great neighbor and trusted friend, China which has taken this initiative. All the projects, including Silk Road and other joint ventures have resulted in deep positive effects on the economy, commerce and trade of both the friendly and trustworthy countries. Both the countries are proud of their friendship and trust which has been tested on various occasions, at different times.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a strategy initiated by the People’s Republic of China that seeks to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks with the aim of improving regional integration, increasing trade and stimulating economic growth. With the completion of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project, the monopoly of the dollar on the global economy will become a thing of the past. China’s dream of becoming the world’s economic superpower will soon come true under the benevolent leadership of a sincere, dedicated and relentless Chinese leadership. China has the full potential to lead the world community by all means. Unlike America, China does not get involved in various regional and global conflicts. According to the Chinese leadership, any country which wastes precious time and national resources is a criminal. Therefore, compared to America and India, China, as a country, likes to stay at ease in the world and focuses only on economic policies, development and activities. Construction and development projects are on the top priority of Chinese leadership, for economic development. The completion of the seven corridors of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project is a breath of fresh air for our fragile and weak national economy. China leaves no work undone. China has a track record that it puts its hands in every work only when it has 100% surety and firm belief about its brilliant success. Pakistan and China, under the banner of Belt and Road Initiative, have taken up the construction and completion of CPEC by holding each other’s hand so firmly that no power, on earth, can create any obstacle in its way. Since its inception, a “decade” of CPEC has been a multiplication of success and efficiency. CPEC has a promising future and would also meet Pakistan’s energy needs to a large extent.

Allah’s willing, in the form of CPEC, a new era has begun for Pakistan and China. This joint adventure of two friendly countries is passing through various stages of its construction and completion, while surpassing the conspiracies and hurdles posed by several enemy countries. For Pakistan and China, the quality and standard of work in CPEC’s projects is more important than its speed of construction. CPEC is no longer a dream or a mirage, but a harbinger of revolution for China and its trustful and faithful friend, Pakistan. Both the friendly countries have shared all the successes and achievements achieved so far. CPEC is such a unique revolution that will certainly irrigate the places where it has passed. With its fruits, our future “generations” and “crops” will continue to grow. This profitable highway is a precious boon to the citizens on both sides. Alhamdulillah! Pakistan became a nuclear power by destroying the coffins of various threats. Now, Allah’s willing, it will become an economic power on the bill of CPEC. CPEC is a unique project and a gigantic wonder of our time. Its completion will pave the way for the economic prosperity and strength of our motherland, Pakistan, and our friend China. The successes and achievements of both the countries are common fruit for them. CPEC is such a marvelous project that our future generations shall continually be benefited with its strategic results in terms of trade, industry, energy, transportation, natural resources and economic development. Pakistan bulldozed all the restrictions and hurdles when it decided to become a nuclear power, so with the same zeal and zest it would also become a strong economic power. In my view, the “artists” who presented the “concept” of CPEC and painted it into reality are the unknown and unsung heroes for the people of both the countries. We can speculate the importance and value of CPEC for the economy of our country from the volume of ongoing campaigns against it.

Many countries, including India, are active in bulldozing the CPEC, through their dirty tactics, but the masterpiece of Pakistan-China friendship, this magnificent project, is moving fast on its construction and completion journey with a considerable speed while ensuring its quality and standard. Pakistan and China have been generously making serious offers to other countries to benefit from CPEC, by partnering in this Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) but the short-sighted and shallow-minded nations have been ‘deferring” this offer. These ignorant people have neither vision nor in-depth knowledge. If India and its allies were not far-sighted, they would not have shown hypocrisy and attacked CPEC, on various fronts and would not have wasted their money to bulldoze this historic mega project. India and its allies under-estimated the vigilance and strength of Pakistan and China, to protect the CPEC, when they wasted their valuable capital to obstruct the success of this project. The economic future of two nuclear powers is associated with CPEC, so this project can neither be treated as a breakable glass nor will the two friendly countries allow it.

Professional engineers, and skilled workmen from Pakistan and China are working, using their professional skills and hard work for timely completion of CPEC and making it operational in the shortest possible time. The areas, through which CPEC will pass, industrial and commercial activities will be promoted and thousands of people will get decent employment or chances of running their own businesses. Two friendly nuclear countries will benefit from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its CPEC project while, as a fringe benefit, talented technical, and economic manpower will be grown; on the contrary, nothing will come in the hands of the hate-mongers and critics.

-Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan is a freelance writer who can be reached at kaonain1@gmail.com.