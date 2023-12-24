Sunday, December 24, 2023
CTD eliminates terrorist wanted in many cases

Web Desk
6:40 PM | December 24, 2023
National

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Saturday to have killed a terrorist allegedly involved in more than 50 murders and an attack on a security agency office.

According to a CTD statement, the intelligence-based operation took place in Chiniot.

The spokesperson said the CTD team killed the terrorist when he and his accomplice resisted. The suspect had a bounty of Rs2.5 million on his head and he had been in hiding since 2011.

During the operation, LEAs recovered weapons and explosives from the hideout of the suspect.

The CTD says it has been undertaking operations in the province in response to terror threats, making arrests and neutralising criminals through IBOs. 

