CTP issue special traffic plan for Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued special traffic plan for Christmas Day and Quaid-i-Azam birth anniversary.

As many as 231 officers and wardens will be deployed in the city to regulate the traffic rush and to facilitate the citizens on December 24 midnight and on December 25, informed CTP spokesman SI Umair Satti here on Saturday. According to him, a total of 50 traffic wardens have been deployed around public parks, he said adding that special arrangements have been made for Churches where the Christmas ceremonies to be held.

He was of view that the public and commuters should cooperate with traffic police by avoiding wrong parking along with roads and the places where events to be held.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, seven special squads have been formed to control one-wheeling. The traffic officials including circle Incharges, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Traffic Assistants would be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on city roads, he said.

The CTP teams would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites on Christmas Day, said CTO. Special squads would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on the occasion.

The motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches, said CTO Taimoor Khan. He urged the motorists to cooperate with the traffic wardens so that traffic problems could be averted.