Cyber Threat

Screen caution, especially when going online, is a life skill every individual must be equipped with. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) recent warning to mobile users tells us the same. Phishing attempts have existed long ago but in recent times, cyber threats and cyber-crimes have become more frequent and layered so much that it is often difficult for even well-informed users to make a distinction and avoid falling for a trap. PTA’s warning concerns such attempts where the perpetrators are exploiting its Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). In the name of seeking identification and using the name of PTA, such fraudulent messages come with a clickable link.

The moment a user clicks, her/his identity comes at risk. Phishing attempts are illegal means of acquiring otherwise protected data and using the name of an official authority makes it easier to fool people into providing the data either directly or indirectly by clicking the links such messages contain. Though online space is not governable, a set of rules and regulations makes it easier for the users as well as service providers. Moreover, regulations are also required so that service providers can extend protection to users and user data against cyber-crimes.

Public vigilance is another aspect of trying to limit, control, and punish those who engage in phishing and other similar acts of cybercrime. Individual users must be aware of basic data protection standards – in this particular case, they must be aware of how and through what mediums of communication the PTA contact them. As an organisation, PTA must constantly update people on this. Users must be aware of the standard device and sim verification procedures and must also know that once the verification is done, there is no need to respond to any other messages that keep asking them to verify again and again.

Individuals must refrain from clicking unknown links from unidentifiable senders. The PTA’s recommendation to report suspicious phone numbers and links through its complaint management system demonstrates a proactive approach to curbing cyber threats. In this regard, people must cooperate and report such senders as frequently as they can. Most people prefer to mark such senders as spam. But taking a little time to report them as well will be an act of collective service and will help streamline PTA’s efforts to trace and block such phishing and masquerading attempts.