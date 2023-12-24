DG PHA vows to equip security system with modern lines

MULTAN - Director General Parks and Horticulture Author­ity (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan has said that the secu­rity system would be equipped with modern lines as the safety of the masses was a top priority. He expressed these views while inspecting security matters at the head office and parks here on Satur­day. He directed officials concerned to install CCTV cameras at the head office and parks to improve the security system. He stated that CCTV cameras were installed at big parks and added that cam­eras would also be installed at other places where needed. The DG PHA said that they were focusing on security and other matters along with recre­ational activities. He directed the security guards to perform their duties with devotion. Meanwhile, DG PHA also cut cake along with Christian employ­ees regarding Christmas Day at head office.