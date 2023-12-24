Doctors accuse Israeli army of desecrating bodies, shooting civilians at hospital

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israeli soldiers raiding a hos­pital in northern Gaza des­ecrated the bodies of dead patients with bulldozers, let a military dog maul a man in a wheelchair, and shot multi­ple doctors even after vetting them for terror links, accord­ing to allegations by staff and patients. The claims relate to an eight-day operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at the Kamal Adwan Hospital last week.

CNN spoke to two senior medical staff, another doctor and a patient at the hospital, who provided corroborating testimonies of what happened. CNN also reviewed video evi­dence for some of the claims.

They paint a disturbing pic­ture of how the IDF carried out the operation, as doctors were interrogated for their connec­tions to Hamas and staff strug­gled to treat patients trapped inside. The IDF claims that Hamas hides infrastructure in and around civilian institu­tions in Gaza, such as hospi­tals, and that targeting them is essential as it works to elimi­nate Hamas from the Gaza Strip. But its operations are contentious, with humanitar­ian organizations saying that medical facilities in Gaza are rendered unable to provide basic services.

Among the most serious al­legations relating to the IDF’s operations at Kamal Adwan is that, as troops were leav­ing the hospital complex, they used bulldozers to dig up bod­ies that had recently been bur­ied in makeshift graveyards in the hospital’s courtyard.

“The soldiers dug up the graves this morning and dragged the bodies with bull­dozers, then crushed the bod­ies with the bulldozers,” said the hospital’s head of pediatric services, Hossam Abu Safiya, in a phone interview on Satur­day. “I have never seen such a thing before.” Videos and im­ages he shared with CNN show decomposing human remains scattered across the hospital grounds. The allegation was supported by the hospital’s head of nursing, Eid Sabbah, and another nurse, Asmaa Tan­teesh. On the other hand, the Israel Defense Forces gave de­tails Saturday on its ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, detailing gun battles and strikes on Hamas operatives as well as arrests.

Hamas, too, reported heavy shell­ing in several cities in the territory, hours after world powers in a UN Security Council vote demanded more aid be allowed into the Pal­estinian territory. During ground operations in the southern part of Gaza City, the IDF said troops of the Yiftah Reserve Brigade carried out an ambush against Hamas, leading to dozens of terror opera­tives being killed. The IDF said the troops opened fire in a deceptive manner to cause dozens of gun­men to flee into a building used as a command center. The building was then struck by a fighter jet.

Also in the southern Gaza City area, the IDF said Yiftah Brigade snipers killed several Hamas gun­men who were preparing to attack troops. Other buildings identified by the brigade as being used by Hamas in the area were struck by aircraft, the IDF added.

Israel says it has arrested 200 members of the Hamas and Islam­ic Jihad groups in the past week and taken them into its territory for questioning. A statement said some of the suspects had been hiding among the civilian popula­tion and surrendered voluntarily.

Israel says 700 Palestinian mil­itants have been arrested since it launched its military operation and invasion of Gaza with the aim of eliminating Hamas. Hamas says mostly women and children are being killed by the Israelis.

Israel has previously stressed that it takes steps to avoid civilian casualties, and blames Hamas for embedding itself in densely-popu­lated areas. Israel launched its re­taliatory operation after Hamas fighters crossed from Gaza into southern Israel on 7 October, kill­ing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 53,000 injured in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

On Saturday, it said another 201 people had been killed and 368 others injured in the previ­ous day alone. The UN earlier an­nounced that its aid worker Issam al-Mughrabi, 56, had been killed in a strike - along with his wife, children and more than 70 mem­bers of his extended family.

Israel has kept up its bombing campaign in Gaza - ordering ci­vilians to flee. Its military says it has almost full operational con­trol of the north of the territory, and is stepping up operations in the south. The UN said the latest evacuation order affected 150,000 people in the middle of the Strip.

“People in Gaza are people,” commented Thomas White from UNWRA, the agency for Palestin­ian refugees. “They are not piec­es on a checkerboard - many have already been displaced several times.” The latest evacuation or­der impacted people in the Bu­reij refugee camp, who were told to head towards Deir al-Balah city further south. A medic named Ziad told Reuters news agency he was left asking where to go, as there was “no safe place”.