Edible oil, vegetable ghee output grows

ISLAMABAD-Domestic production of edible oil and vegetable ghee during the first four months of current financial year grew by 26.80 percent and 2.95 percent respectively as compared the output of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July-November, over 206,250 metric tons of cooking oil was manufactured locally as compared to manufacturing of 162,661 metric tons of the same period of last year, according the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As compared the month of October, 2021, the output of edible oil grew by 18.39 percent in October 2023 and 51,225 metric tons of cooking oil was produced locally as compared to production of 43,268 metric tons of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, 496,668 metric tons of vegetable ghee was manufactured in the last four months as compared to production of 482,445 metric tons, which was up by 2.95 percent when compared with production of the same period of last year, it added. During the month of October, 2023 about 129,888 metric tons of vegetable ghee was produced in the country as compared to production of 123,471 metric tons of same month of last year, it added. As compared to corresponding month of the last year, vegetable ghee production grew by 5.20 percent in October, 2023, the data revealed.

During the period under review, the overall output of LSMI in the country witnessed a negative growth of 0.44 percent as compared to production of the same period of last year. The output of the industries including food, beverages, wearing apparel, coke, petroleum products, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment witnessed growth during the period under review.

Tractors assembling up

by 55.58 percent

Tractors assembling in the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 55.58 percent as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2023 about 17,259 tractors were locally produced as compared to production of 11,093 tractors of the same period of last year, according the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As compared to the corresponding month of last year, tractors production in the country during the month of October, 2023 grew by 80.74 percent as 5,536 tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling of 3,063 tractors of the same month of last year.

Whereas the output of tobacco, textile, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, automobiles, other transport equipment and furniture areas decreased during the period under review.