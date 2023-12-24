Sunday, December 24, 2023
Fire breaks out at towel factory in Karachi

Agencies
December 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A fire broke out at a towel factory in Karachi on Saturday morning, prompting a quick response from the city’s fire-fighters. At the break of dawn, smoke billowed out of the towel factory warehouse in Orangi Town. Firefighters swiftly responded, battling the flames and successfully dousing them. As the smoke cleared and the fire was subdued, the local authorities prepared to initiate an investigation into the incident. The primary focus of this probe will be to identify the root causes of the fire, which remained unknown so far.

