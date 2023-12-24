Sunday, December 24, 2023
December 24, 2023
Global warming, caused by burning gasoline, diesel, oil, coal, and natural gas, increases the earth’s temperature and ele­vates greenhouse gases like car­bon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide in the atmo­sphere. These gases absorb the sun’s reflected heat, raising the earth’s temperature and warm­ing the environment. Human ir­responsible activities and the ab­sence of the ozone layer pose significant threats to living or­ganisms. High temperatures may make Earth uninhabitable. 

Deforestation, another sym­bol of global warming, is a glob­al challenge. It is the responsibili­ty of individuals and governments worldwide to address this issue. Governments should explore al­ternative energy sources, prohibit fossil fuel use and tree cutting, and the public should support and ad­here to these principles, promot­ing tree planting initiatives.

IJAZ BALOCH,

Lahore.

