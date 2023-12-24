Global warming, caused by burning gasoline, diesel, oil, coal, and natural gas, increases the earth’s temperature and elevates greenhouse gases like carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere. These gases absorb the sun’s reflected heat, raising the earth’s temperature and warming the environment. Human irresponsible activities and the absence of the ozone layer pose significant threats to living organisms. High temperatures may make Earth uninhabitable.
Deforestation, another symbol of global warming, is a global challenge. It is the responsibility of individuals and governments worldwide to address this issue. Governments should explore alternative energy sources, prohibit fossil fuel use and tree cutting, and the public should support and adhere to these principles, promoting tree planting initiatives.
IJAZ BALOCH,
Lahore.