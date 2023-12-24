Sunday, December 24, 2023
Gold rates dip in Pakistan in line with international trend

Web Desk
6:41 PM | December 24, 2023
The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs219,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.219,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs429 to Rs188,014 from Rs.188,443 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs172,347 from Rs172,740, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,072 from $2,074, the association reported. 

Web Desk

Business

