ICP distribute gifts among Christian employees in connection with Christmas

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police has arranged ceremonies in connection with Christmas and distributed gifts among the Christian officials and employees, a police public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Qaiser Niaz Gillani joined the ceremonies organized at Traffic Police Headquarters and police lines headquarters held for Christian officials and employees of the police force. The event, held following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, was attended by Christian officials, employees, and other senior police officers and officials of Islamabad Capital Police. On these occasions, the senior’s police officers said that we are proud of our Christian employees who are serving in various wings of the force. They said that minorities enjoy equal rights in the country and are contributing significantly to its development. They further said that the Christmas event gives a lesson in brotherhood and humanity, and all of us should work together to promote interfaith harmony. They also expressed good wishes for them and announced holidays for Christian employees in the Islamabad Capital Police.