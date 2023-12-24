Indian army kills 3 Kashmiris in custody

POONCH - Three Kashmiris have been tor­tured to death while in army custody in Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), says a report published by The Associated Press (AP) on Saturday. The report stat­ed that according to locals and residents, the army had arrest­ed “at least eight civilians” a day ago for interrogation in the wake of a Thursday attack on two army vehicles in Poonch that killed four and injured three Indian soldiers.

“Locals accused army per­sonnel of torturing the three to death in a nearby military camp. The bodies were lat­er handed to the local police who in turn contacted the fam­ilies. Residents said the bodies bore marks of severe torture,” the report stated. According to the families, the other five were moved to an army hospital after they were “severely tortured”.

The report said that accord­ing to local Mohammed You­nis, soldiers had arrived at his Topa Peer village on Fri­day morning and held nine villagers, including two of his brothers and a cousin. “An el­derly man was let go, he said, but the others were ruthless­ly beaten and electrocuted,” the report said. Younis said his relatives were also “badly hurt due to torture” and were being treated in an army hospital.

The report added that vid­eos reportedly showing the “torture of detained civilians” spread online hours after their detention and triggered “wide­spread anger”. “Authorities cut off internet services on smart devices in Poonch and Rajouri on Saturday morning, a com­mon tactic to dispel possible protests and discourage dis­semination of the videos,” the report said. Lt Col Suneel Bart­wal, an Indian army spokes­man, said he had no “input” about the circumstances sur­rounding the three deaths. Meanwhile, the IOK govern­ment’s Information and Pub­lic Relations Department said that after the deaths were re­ported, “medico-legal formali­ties were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority”.