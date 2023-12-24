Indian army kills 3 Kashmiris in custody

POONCH - Three Kashmiris have been tortured to death while in army custody in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), says a report published by The Associated Press (AP) on Saturday. The report stated that according to locals and residents, the army had arrested “at least eight civilians” a day ago for interrogation in the wake of a Thursday attack on two army vehicles in Poonch that killed four and injured three Indian soldiers.
“Locals accused army personnel of torturing the three to death in a nearby military camp. The bodies were later handed to the local police who in turn contacted the families. Residents said the bodies bore marks of severe torture,” the report stated. According to the families, the other five were moved to an army hospital after they were “severely tortured”.
The report said that according to local Mohammed Younis, soldiers had arrived at his Topa Peer village on Friday morning and held nine villagers, including two of his brothers and a cousin. “An elderly man was let go, he said, but the others were ruthlessly beaten and electrocuted,” the report said. Younis said his relatives were also “badly hurt due to torture” and were being treated in an army hospital.
The report added that videos reportedly showing the “torture of detained civilians” spread online hours after their detention and triggered “widespread anger”. “Authorities cut off internet services on smart devices in Poonch and Rajouri on Saturday morning, a common tactic to dispel possible protests and discourage dissemination of the videos,” the report said. Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, an Indian army spokesman, said he had no “input” about the circumstances surrounding the three deaths. Meanwhile, the IOK government’s Information and Public Relations Department said that after the deaths were reported, “medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority”.